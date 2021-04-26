BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.56.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $317.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $136.48 and a 12 month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 131,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

