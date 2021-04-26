Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EQR opened at $74.58 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

