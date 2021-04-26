Renault’s (RNLSY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Renault from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renault from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

RNLSY stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

