SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $23.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

SLM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in SLM by 493.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,738 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SLM by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

