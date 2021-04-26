National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 2,433,073 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

