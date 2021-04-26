RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s (RIOCF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RIOCF stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.