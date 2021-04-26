National Bankshares Raises Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.33.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.59.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. Insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585 over the last ninety days.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

