Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. Comerica has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 46.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

