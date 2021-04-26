Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Herc Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRI. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $100.24 on Monday. Herc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

