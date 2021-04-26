Enerplus Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.