Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $14.55 on Monday. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

