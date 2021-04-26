Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $425.00 at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.48.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $381.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.37. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

