Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.