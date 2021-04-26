Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.