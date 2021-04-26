The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

IPG stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

