MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post $4.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $20.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $31.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.17 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

