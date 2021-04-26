Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report sales of $4.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. uniQure posted sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,430%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $277.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

QURE opened at $32.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $71.45.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock worth $1,715,865 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.