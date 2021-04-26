BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $91.25 on Monday. BRP has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

