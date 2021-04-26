BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $334.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. On average, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

