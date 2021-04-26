Stepan (SCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $132.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87. Stepan has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $133.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

SCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

