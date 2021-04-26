Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.67 million. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

