Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$43.75

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.31.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$42.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.94.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

