Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$43.75

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.31.
Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$42.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.94.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
