Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$52.00 at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.91.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

