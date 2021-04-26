AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$55.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.69.
AutoCanada stock opened at C$49.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$49.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -180.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.81.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
