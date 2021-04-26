AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$55.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.69.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$49.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$49.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -180.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.81.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. Research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

