FY2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted by DA Davidson

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings of $11.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

Signature Bank stock opened at $238.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.36. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

