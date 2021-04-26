Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $77.18 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 107,389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.