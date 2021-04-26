Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of CCK opened at $109.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. Crown has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $111.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Crown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,360,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

