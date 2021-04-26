Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

AX stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

