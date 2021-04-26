Head to Head Contrast: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capricor Therapeutics and Ocuphire Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 355.97%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Ocuphire Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics -2,304.84% -55.79% -44.36% Ocuphire Pharma N/A -79.33% -58.43%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.55, meaning that its stock price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Ocuphire Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $1.00 million 89.37 -$7.64 million N/A N/A Ocuphire Pharma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ocuphire Pharma.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Ocuphire Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

