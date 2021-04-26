National Bankshares Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$12.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laurentian lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.22.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.