William Blair Comments on Goosehead Insurance, Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.87. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $772,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 29.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $285,593.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836 in the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

