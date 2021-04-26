Contrasting NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 1 3.33 Saul Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.36%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers $231.52 million 4.19 $51.72 million $3.08 13.44

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 19.59% 17.17% 2.64%

Summary

Saul Centers beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

