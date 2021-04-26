FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FGEN opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

