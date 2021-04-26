Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NSC opened at $282.00 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $155.32 and a 12 month high of $283.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

