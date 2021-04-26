Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUK. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

