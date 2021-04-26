AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.