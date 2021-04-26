Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

