Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/22/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – McDonald's had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/12/2021 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day moving average of $217.02. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.24.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
