Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

4/22/2021 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coronavirus-led depressed air-travel demand has resulted in Delta incurring loss for five successive quarters. In the first quarter of 2021, passenger revenues plunged 70% from the levels recorded in the comparable quarter of 2019 to $2,748 million. With Delta making significant capacity cuts to match the sharp decrease in traffic, capacity (measured in available seat miles) contracted 36% compared to first-quarter 2019 levels. For the second-quarter of 2021, total revenues are likely to slump in the 50-55% band from second-quarter 2019. Fuel price per gallon is anticipated in the $1.85-$1.95 band. However, driven by the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the carrier expects positive cash generation in the June quarter. Moreover, Delta expects to profitable in the third quarter of 2021, assuming that the current recovery in demand persists.”

4/20/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

