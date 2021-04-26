JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $45.57 on Friday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.