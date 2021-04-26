Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ACH stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

