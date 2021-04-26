National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.89.

Metro stock opened at C$57.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.37. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

