Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

