Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,801 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

