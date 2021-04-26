Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB opened at $262.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

