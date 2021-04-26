Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Lifted by William Blair

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.35 on Monday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

