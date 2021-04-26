Analyzing Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.6% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and AudioCodes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 7.60 -$6.51 million N/A N/A AudioCodes $200.29 million 4.99 $3.98 million $0.72 42.03

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Touchpoint Group and AudioCodes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 0 2 4 0 2.67

AudioCodes has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.94%. Given AudioCodes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -753.64% -255.31% -54.98% AudioCodes 4.95% 20.16% 10.41%

Summary

AudioCodes beats Touchpoint Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments. It also provides VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products. In addition, the company offers planning, implementation, operations, and support services, as well as consulting and training services. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Far East, and Israel. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

