Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

