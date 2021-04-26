Berenberg Bank Boosts The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target to GBX 1,180

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON VTC opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,158.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 943.71. The firm has a market cap of £590.86 million and a PE ratio of -111.21. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

