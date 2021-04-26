Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,475.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,620.18. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider Ian Cockerill bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Insiders have bought a total of 2,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,220 in the last ninety days.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

