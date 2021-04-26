JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.94 ($92.87).

ETR DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Monday. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €73.71 and a 200 day moving average of €60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

